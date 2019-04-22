InventHelp Inventor Develops Locating System for Lost Remote Controls (CKL-1185)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from East Chicago, Ind., has developed the T.V. REMOTE CONTROL LOCATOR, an integrated electronic assembly that is used to locate a misplaced television remote control.

"I got tired of my kids constantly hiding the remote and me not being able to find it. I developed my invention as a solution to this ongoing problem," said the inventor. The T.V. REMOTE CONTROL LOCATOR helps locate a misplaced television remote control. It spares an individual frustration associated with searching for a lost remote. In turn, it allows a person to quickly settle down to enjoy a favorite show. This locating device saves an individual time and energy, as well as money. It is simple to apply and remove, as well as convenient and easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CKL-1185, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

