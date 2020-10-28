InventHelp Inventor Develops Locking Device for Doors to Increase Security (SDB-1490)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a locking device for doors to increase safety," said an inventor, from San Diego, Calif., "so I invented the INBLA. My design ensures that a door in a home or business is locked and secure."

The invention provides an improved primary or secondary locking mechanism for doors. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional locks. As a result, it enhances safety and security and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable and aesthetic design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for residential and commercial locations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SDB-1490, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

