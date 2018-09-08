InventHelp Inventor Develops Lug-Nut Holder (OCM-1021)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was changing a tire, and a lug nut rolled away into a sewer grate," said an inventor from Rialto, Calif. "I came up with this convenient idea so that I would have a secure place to keep lug nuts while changing a tire so that they would not be misplaced or lost."

She developed the LUG NUT CUP to store lug nuts in a convenient location while changing a flat tire. The accessory prevents lug nuts from rolling around and getting lost or misplaced. This saves the user from having to search for missing lug nuts. It eliminates hassles and frustrations while changing a tire. The unit features a compact, easily portable design. Additionally, the device can be carried around easily inside the vehicle.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-OCM-1021, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

