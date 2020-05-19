InventHelp Inventor Develops Luggage Brake (AAT-4341)

PITTSBURGH, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a shuttle driver and see luggage roll away from travelers every day," said an inventor from Jonesboro, Georgia. "This inspired me to develop an improved article of luggage that ensures that the luggage stops moving."

He developed the QUIC STOP to prevent the luggage from moving while the traveler is standing still as it would feature lockable wheels. The easy-to-access braking system could eliminate manually stabilizing a rolling, heavy piece of luggage. Additionally, the wheels would be adaptable with various articles of luggage.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AAT-4341, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

