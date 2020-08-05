InventHelp Inventor Develops Luggage Loading Device for Tour Buses (TRO-317)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --"I'm a tour bus driver and I needed a safer, time-saving way to get all of the passenger luggage on the bus," said an inventor, from Dundalk, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the ROBOTIC LUGGAGE MOVER."

The patent-pending invention provides a strain-free way to load and unload heavy luggage on a tour bus. In doing so, it eliminates the need for the driver to struggle and strain. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to operate so it is ideal for tour bus companies and the motorcoach industry and can be stored in the last luggage compartment.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to spare unwanted fatigue, muscle strain and injuries associated with loading and unloading luggage."

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TRO-317, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

http://www.inventhelp.com

