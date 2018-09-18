InventHelp Inventor Develops Luggage with Retractable Wheels (MTN-3121)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from New York, N.Y., has developed the TUCK CASE, an improved article of luggage designed to incorporate retractable wheels.

"I grew tired of my luggage wheels breaking due to the stress placed on them when traveling. I developed my idea to prevent this from happening," said the inventor. The TUCK CASE offers a practical and convenient item for travelers. This improved piece of luggage will eliminate having to check luggage. It also allows a traveler to store their luggage in an overhead bin/compartment. It is safer and easier to handle than conventional pieces of luggage. The improved design will prevent damage to luggage wheels, which will help preserve the traveler's investment in their luggage.

