InventHelp Inventor Develops Magnetic Necklace/Bracelet Clasp (TPA-2825)

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from St. Petersburg, Fla., has developed the MAGNETIC JEWELRY SLEEVE, a jewelry accessory that converts a standard mechanical clasp (spring ring, lobster, etc.) to a magnetic clasp. This invention has a patent pending.

"I wanted an easier way to put on and take off jewelry without taking away from the look of the jewelry. My invention offers an aesthetically-pleasing clasp that eases the task of handling jewelry," said the inventor.

The MAGNETIC JEWELRY SLEEVE provides an easier way to put on and take off jewelry, particularly necklaces and bracelets. It eliminates the need to ask for assistance when removing jewelry. This new clasp may enhance the appearance of a bracelet or necklace. It also makes a favorite necklace or bracelet wearable when its original clasp is broken. Finally, this easy-to-use accessory offers a highly functional design that features an aesthetic improvement over standard jewelry clasps.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TPA-2825, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

