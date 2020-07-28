InventHelp Inventor Develops Mail Distribution Tool for Postal Workers (CKL-1356)

PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a mail carrier and I wanted to create a time-saving way to sort mail and improve posture while delivering mail," said an inventor, from Villa Park, Ill., "so I invented the CARRIER'S AID."

The patent-pending invention provides a more effective way for a mail carrier to sort and carry mail items. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional mail bags and organizer units. As a result, it enhances organization and convenience and it could increase accuracy of deliveries. The invention features a durable and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for mail carriers and delivery services as well as by educators, coaches, etc. as a device to organize their work and supplies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design facilitates the process of organizing, carrying and distributing various types of mail."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

