InventHelp Inventor Develops Mailbox Monitor (NPL-317)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought that when individuals were away from home, they should be able to know if they received mail or packages and keep them secured until someone can check on it," said an inventor from Lehigh Acres, Fla. "This inspired me to develop a better mailbox through which homeowners would know if and when their mail or package was delivered and picked up."

He developed the SMART MAILBOX to provide homeowners with peace of mind by monitoring the mail delivery as well as its removal. This invention would eliminate the interruption of mail service. Additionally, it would feature a convenient and practical design that would be easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NPL-317, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

