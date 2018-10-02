InventHelp Inventor Develops MAMA'S LITTLE HELPER (FED-1940)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I do animal rescue work and I thought there could be a better way to nurse baby animals," said an inventor, from Suquamish, Wash., "so I invented MAMA'S LITTLE HELPER."

MAMA'S LITTLE HELPER provides an effective way to feed or nurse kittens, puppies or other small animals. It offers an alternative to traditional bottle feeding while enhancing comfort and nourishment for infant animals. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for animal rescue organizations, animal shelters, local and national humane societies and breeders. Additionally, MAMA'S LITTLE HELPER is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables caregivers to feed multiple baby animals at one time."

The original design was submitted to the Seattle office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FED-1940, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

