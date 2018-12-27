InventHelp Inventor Develops Manicure Aid for Newly Polished Nails (ALL-1087)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I polished my nails and used the spray to help dry them," said an inventor from Buford, Ga. "I then waited for them to dry, but when I woke the next morning, my nails were all a mess. I thought that there had to be a way to prevent such annoying mishaps."

She developed the NAIL GLOVE to enable the user to continue on with normal activities after getting nails done. The accessory prevents nail polish from smearing while it dries. This eliminates messes and keeps nails looking smooth and flawless. The device saves the user from having to slow down, blow on nails, put nails beneath a light or put nails by a fan. It offers added peace of mind. Furthermore, the invention is designed for comfortable wear.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1087, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

