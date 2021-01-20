InventHelp Inventor Develops Manicure Device for Households and Salons (FLA-3357)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to have a proper hand manicure at home or at the salon," said an inventor, from Greenacres, Fla., "so I invented the MANI-SPA. My design could provide a more soothing and comfortable manicure experience."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective manicure device for nail salons and consumer use. In doing so, it enhances comfort and relaxation. It also ensures that manicure tools and accessories are easily accessible, and it increases efficiency. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for nail salons and households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FLA-3357, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

