InventHelp Inventor Develops Massage Device for Hard-to-reach Areas (PHO-2733)

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Phoenix, Ariz., wanted to create a comfortable way for an individual to massage his or her own back at home, so they invented the MASSAGE-O-MATIC.

The invention provides an effective way to massage hard-to-reach areas of the body. In doing so, it eliminates the need for assistance. As a result, it could help to relieve pain and discomfort and it could enhance relaxation. The invention features a versatile and lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals age 12 and older. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design offers a unique alternative to traditional massagers."

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PHO-2733, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

