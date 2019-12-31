InventHelp Inventor Develops Meal-Replacement Drink Dispenser (CCP-1472)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have always liked to take good care of myself, but nowadays even most meal-replacement drinks come with too much sugar," said an inventor from Palatine, Ill. "I began diluting my meal-replacement drinks with hot water, and my kids loved it, and so did I."

He developed POWER MIXED to provide an instant, hot drink (meal replacement or protein). The dispensed drink includes less sugar than other warm beverages, such as hot chocolate. The invention makes for a healthier beverage option that is ideal for busy, on-the-go individuals in need of a healthful beverage. The dispenser itself features a distinctive, novelty appearance. Additionally, the drink is ideal for consumption on cold winter days.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CCP-1472, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

