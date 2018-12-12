InventHelp Inventor Develops Means to Rescue Farmers Trapped in Grain Bins (CCT-4274)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I saw a need in the fire service for a safe way of rescuing a farmer trapped in a grain bin that would do minimal damage to the grain bin itself," said an inventor from Blanchester, Ohio. "This led me to develop my idea, which is safe, effective and easy to use."

He created a prototype for the GRAIN BIN RESCUE TRI POD to offer a more efficient way to lower rescue equipment down into a grain bin to extricate a trapped farmer. The system efficiently raises the trapped individual to safety. The design maintains stability during rescue operations. It provides added peace of mind. Additionally, the device is adaptable for use in other rescue applications.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CCT-4274, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

