InventHelp Inventor Develops Mechanical Weight Bar Return System (FRO-732)

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone who performs strength training workouts knows the importance of having a spotter when the weight bar becomes too heavy to lift on their own. Fortunately, an inventor from Bakersfield, Calif., has found a way to get the bar back on the rack unassisted.

He developed a prototype for SPOT RACK to provide a safe way to lift weights when exercising alone. As such, it helps the user with forced repetitions when the weights become too heavy, eliminating the need for a partner or spotter. Thus, users can perform strength workouts more frequently on their own schedule, which is especially beneficial for paraplegics who need to build upper body strength. It is also durable, versatile, practical and easy to operate for any fitness-minded individual. Other appealing features include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I am paralyzed from the waist down and need to engage in upper body strength training," he said. "I wanted to find a way to do this without the need for a spotting partner."

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FRO-732, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

