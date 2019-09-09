InventHelp Inventor Develops Mechanic's Wrench (LCC-4107)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "While attempting to install a bolt or nut upon a vehicle, I found this placement to be very difficult due to the tight location," said an inventor from Elysburg, Pennsylvania. "Due to necessity, I was inspired to develop a better wrench that could save users time."

He developed the FINGER WRENCH to provide an easy way of gripping and operating hardware items. This invention is designed for use in spaces with limited room. Additionally, it would extend the reach of the finger and offer maximum tactile response.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LCC-4107, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

