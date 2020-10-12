InventHelp Inventor Develops Mechanized Automotive Lift (BMA-5611)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've always had a problem controlling the pumping action while operating the handle of an automotive jack," said an inventor from Moultonborough, N.H. "This device will alleviate that problem for all vehicles but is especially effective on low-profile vehicles."

He developed CORDLESS AUTOMOTIVE JACK to provide mechanized control when operating an automotive floor jack. As such, it eliminates the need to manually pump the handle to raise and lower the vehicle. Thus, it saves considerable time and effort. Designed for easy lifting and lowering, it reduces the risk of muscle strain and injury for improved safety. At the same time, it affords optimum contact with the frame of the vehicle. In addition, it is convenient, effective, easy to operate and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BMA-5611, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

