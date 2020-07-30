InventHelp Inventor Develops Mechanized Covering for Motor Vehicles (FED-2070)

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone who parks their car outside can understand how quickly the paint finish can become dirty and faded. Fortunately, an inventor from Lake Stevens, Wash., has designed an accessory that prevents that type of deterioration.

He developed REMOTE CONTROL CAR COVER to shield vehicles from bright sunlight, hail, bird droppings, dust and miscellaneous debris. As such, it protects and preserves the paint finish and helps control the inside temperature. More importantly, it operates automatically to cover and uncover the vehicle, saving considerable time, energy and expense. Another advantage is that it remains securely in place in both the open and closed positions. In addition, it is durable, convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "After I realized how often I had to clean my car when it was parked outside exposed to the elements," he said, "I thought this would be a much easier way to keep the dirt off."

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2070, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

