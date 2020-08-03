InventHelp Inventor Develops Medical Alert Device for Fall Emergencies (ROH-703)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My grandmother had fallen and wasn't able to call for help, even though she owned a medical alert pendant," said an inventor, from Rochester, N.Y. "I thought there could be a better alert device, so I invented the MEDICAL WRIST BAND WITH CHIP IN IT."

The invention provides an effective way to summon help in the event of a fall emergency. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional emergency alert/assistance devices. As a result, it could help to reduce emergency response times and it could enhance safety and peace of mind. The invention features a reliable design that is convenient and comfortable to wear so it is ideal for individuals with cognitive disabilities or balance/falling issues, nursing homes and households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added safety and ensures that help is notified in the event of a fall."

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ROH-703, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

