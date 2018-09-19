InventHelp Inventor Develops Medicinal Beverage (OCC-1363)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Santa Ana, Calif., has developed the DUC TRAN/GROOVY SODA, a beverage that is used as a complementary/alternative therapy for a variety of symptoms. A sample is available.

"As an acupuncturist & herbalist, I treat many patients dealing with pain. I wanted to help my patients deal with pain and other ailments with a natural, healthy remedy," said the inventor. The DUC TRAN/GROOVY SODA offers an alternative medicinal preparation. It promotes health and well-being while relieving common health ailments, such as migraines, nausea, seizures and the side effects of cancer treatment. The effective formula is easy to administer. It offers natural ingredients with a good flavor. The novel formula can be adjusted, as needed.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-OCC-1363, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

