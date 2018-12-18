InventHelp Inventor Develops Medicine Dispenser (LST-924)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "After personally experiencing dosage issues for our own medications, we searched for a product to help manage our medication schedule and dosages. We could not find anything on the market that actually solved the problem," said inventors from Valencia, Calif. "This inspired us to create a device that would dispense and manage pill dosages."

They developed SPENCER to be the first fully automated pill dispenser for home use. Whether it's a 3-day or a 3-month prescription, Spencer will reliably dispense all pills on schedule - regardless of pill size, shape, weight or color. Spencer eliminates the need for cumbersome pill sorting or confusing pill measuring.

