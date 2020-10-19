InventHelp Inventor Develops Memory Aid for Individuals with Dementia (FED-2227)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My wife has dementia and has trouble with her short term memory and remembering what tasks she has done and still needs to do," said an inventor, from Tacoma, Wash., "so I invented the MEMORY HELPER. My design allows an individual to keep track of daily tasks such as taking medication, brushing your teeth, etc."

This patent pending invention provides an effective reminder for an individual to complete important tasks each day. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional lists and reminders. It also allows a caregiver to monitor the user's activities and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with dementia. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2227, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

