InventHelp Inventor Develops MEMORY BOOK (KXX-126)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to keep health and medical information organized in one place," said an inventor, from Loudon, Tenn., "so I invented the MEMORY BOOK."

The MEMORY BOOK provides an effective way to store important medical information. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional organizers and storage methods. As a result, it enhances organization and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, the MEMORY BOOK is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that important health information is easily accessible when needed."

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-KXX-126, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

