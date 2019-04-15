InventHelp Inventor Develops Mess-Free Cutting Board for Households and Restaurants (BMA-5396)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Millis, Mass., wanted to create a mess-free way to cut meats, fruits and vegetables, so they invented the patent pending NO MESS CARVING BOARD.

The invention provides an effective way to prevent juices from dripping onto a countertop when cutting foods. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional cutting boards. As a result, it could help to prevent messes and it saves time and effort in the kitchen. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for household and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "Our design ensures that countertops remain clean and free from juices."

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BMA-5396, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

