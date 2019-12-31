InventHelp Inventor Develops Milk Jug Holder and Dispenser (BGF-2343)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Even those with good hand strength can sometimes lose control of heavy gallon-sized milk jugs while pouring. Fortunately, an inventor from Chesterfield, Mich., has found a way to remedy that situation, particularly for those who may have a weaker grip.

He developed J K MILK JUG BUDDY, patent pending, to provide an easier option for pouring from a one-gallon milk jug than holding the handle in the normal manner. As such, it affords support for control in dispensing the milk, reducing muscle strain in the hands, wrists and arms. Since it lowers the risk of spills and the associated cleanup, it saves time, energy and the expense of wasted milk. Furthermore, it is convenient, effective, easy to apply and use and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs. It does not take up any extra fridge space.

The inventor's personal observation inspired the idea. "I noticed that older people and children find a standard one-gallon plastic milk jug too awkward and heavy to handle and pour without spilling the milk," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BGF-2343, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

