InventHelp Inventor Develops Mirror Cleaning System for Commercial Trucks (CCT-4482)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and I thought there could be a more convenient way to clean the exterior mirrors on a truck while traveling," said an inventor, from W. Jefferson, Ohio, "so I invented the ELECTRONIC MIRROR CLEANING SYSTEM. My design enhances driver visibility to the rear sides for easy merging onto highways and lane-changing, especially during inclement weather."

The invention provides an effective way to clean the mirrors on a commercial truck. In doing so, it prevents rainwater droplets, slush, dust, sand and moisture from accumulating on the mirrors. As a result, it increases visibility and safety and it eliminates the need to pull over and manually clean the mirrors. The invention features a practical, user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for commercial trucking companies and truck drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCT-4482, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

