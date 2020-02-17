InventHelp Inventor Develops Mirror Collapse Tool (LVT-197)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "When I pull into my garage I have to fold the passenger mirror of my truck to prevent it from being damaged," said an inventor from Las Vegas, Nevada. "This inspired me to develop this product which could collapse the mirror from the driver's seat."

He developed the patent pending MIRROR ASSIST to easily grip and retract the passenger-side mirror. This invention would simplify collapsing the mirror especially at night, during inclement weather or in cold temperatures. Additionally, it would uphold the condition and appearance of the mirror.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LVT-197, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

