InventHelp Inventor Develops MOBILE DROP ZONE (TPA-2721)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a safe way for young football players to practice their tackling skills," said one of two inventors, from Springhill, Fla., "so we invented the MOBILE DROP ZONE."

The patent pending MOBILE DROP ZONE provides an effective way to practice proper tackling forms and techniques. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional football training aids. As a result, it could enhance safety and performance and it could help to reduce tackling injuries. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for youth football teams and players. Additionally, the MOBILE DROP ZONE is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design enables players to effectively learn and improve tackling forms."

The original design was submitted to the Tampa office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TPA-2721, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

