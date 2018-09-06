InventHelp Inventor Develops Modern Stroller for Optimal Efficiency (LGI-2634)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to lend parents a hand so that traveling with children was easier and less stressful," said an inventor from Jamaica, N.Y. "As a mother myself, I knew that a better stroller would make my life more convenient when out with my children."

She developed the POP UP BUGGY to offer a more efficient way to push a child around while out. The stroller folds easily out or down to do away with hassles and frustrations. This eliminates the need to ask for assistance with setting up the stroller for use. The invention makes traveling with children easier and less stressful. Additionally, the stroller features a lightweight, easily portable design that remains readily accessible for use when needed.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LGI-2634, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

