InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Aircraft for Quiet Transport (HTM-8711)

PITTSBURGH, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better aircraft for transportation, surveillance, sightseeing and other applications," said an inventor, from Claremore, Okla., "so I invented the HYBRID CRAFT."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved aircraft design for personal transportation, commercial applications and the U.S. military. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a loud engine-drive helicopter. As a result, it increases efficiency and it helps to prevent unwanted noise. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for aviation enthusiasts, the military and businesses that utilize helicopters. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need for the operator to shout to passengers or central command because of a loud engine."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-8711, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

