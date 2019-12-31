InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Audio Processor Device (CCT-4272)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional interpreter and I wanted to create a way to improve my voice quality during speeches and other presentations," said an inventor, from Hamilton, Ohio, "so I invented THE PERFECT INTERPRETER."

The invention provides an effective way to improve the quality of voice communication in a presentation. In doing so, it could help to reduce or eliminate voice stress patterns in audio signals. As a result, it could enhance clarity and communication and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an alternative to traditional interpreters and audio equipment."

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CCT-4272, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

