InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Baby Bib to Reduce Vomit Messes (TRT-103)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My baby had a tummy bug and I thought there could be a better way to deal with the vomit," said an inventor, from Allen, Texas, "so I invented the TUMMY BUG BIB. My design offers a more efficient alternative to rushing to a garbage can, toilet or sink to contain the vomit and mess."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to catch vomit when an infant or toddler throws up. In doing so, it enables vomit to be easily contained and thrown away. As a result, it helps to prevent messes and stains and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with infants and toddlers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TRT-103, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

