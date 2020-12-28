InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Baby Stroller to Increase Comfort for Adults (MTN-3524)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way for mothers to push a stroller and get around with ease, especially when expecting another child," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the MOBILE MOM. My design eliminates the need to struggle when maneuvering a stroller up a hill or for extremely long periods of time."

The patent-pending invention helps to reduce fatigue and strain when pushing a baby stroller. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional stroller designs. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience for adults and it enables the adult to rest if needed. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with infants and toddlers, pregnant mothers, grandparents, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3524, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

