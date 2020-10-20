InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Back Support Belt (LGI-2952)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My experience in the plumbing industry inspired me to invent a modified back support belt that would assist in the safer and more comfortable transport of heavy or hard construction materials, like pipe or lumber, upon one's shoulder," said an inventor, from Woodhaven, NY., "So I invented the RUDY BELT."

The patent-pending invention provides added support for wearers that could help prevent injury to the shoulders as a result of carrying heavy or rigid construction materials. The invention features a comfortable and practical design that is convenient and easy to wear. This invention is ideal for use by construction workers, individuals undertaking do-it-yourself home improvements, and other laborers. Additionally, a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-2952, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

