InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Bed Sheets (DLL-3780)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My four-year-old granddaughter came to me when she was spending the night at my house and asked if I had special sheets because she knew she would pee the bed," said the inventor from Arlington, Texas. "I thought of this invention to help save the mattress and keep kids dry and comfortable."

She invented SWEET P'S RESISTANCE SHEETS that are easy to use and provides practical protection. These absorbent bed sheets have a protective barrier that would be convenient for potty-training parents and incontinent adults. Additionally, there would be no stains or odors, allowing the owner to avoid replacing the mattress.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3780, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

