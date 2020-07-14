InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Bong for Use Without a Lighter (OTW-407)

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way to smoke cannabis without a lighter," said an inventor, from Potosi, Mo., "so I invented the EASY BONG."

The invention provides an improved way to heat a bong. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a conventional bong and a lighter. As a result, it enhances safety and it reduces the risk of burn-related injuries. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use without a lighter so it is ideal for marijuana smokers. Additionally, design and marketing variations are available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design prevents lighter burns while using a bong."

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OTW-407, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

