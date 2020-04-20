Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Bowl to Prevent Tilting While Eating (NWO-342)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a tilt-free way to eat various foods from a bowl," said an inventor, from Reserve, La., "so I invented the GRAVITY BOWL."

The invention provides an easier way to consume soup, cereal and other food items within a bowl. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional bowls. As a result, it eliminates the need to tilt a bowl while eating and it could help to prevent spills and waste. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and individuals with disabilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design increases stability and control while eating cereal, soup or ice cream."

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NWO-342, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

