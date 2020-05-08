InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Brake Light System for Vehicles (LVT-227)

PITTSBURGH, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from N. Las Vegas, Nev., wanted to create a safe and easy way to know how quickly a driver is stopping, so they invented the BETTER BRAKE LIGHT.

The invention provides an effective way to indicate how quickly a driver is decelerating. In doing so, it could help to prevent rear-end collisions. As a result, it enhances safety and communication and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an accurate design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and manufacturers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "Our design could help to prevent braking-related accidents while driving."

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LVT-227, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

