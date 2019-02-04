InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Cabinet System (MBC-171)

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to reach high cabinets and shelves," said an inventor, from Stacy, Minn. "So I invented the EASY REACH CABINET SYSTEM."

The invention provides an effective way to access upper cabinets. In doing so, it eliminates the need to stand on a chair or small ladder. As a result, it could enhance safety and convenience and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a safer alternative to climbing and straining to reach high cabinets."

The original design was submitted to the Minneapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MBC-171, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

