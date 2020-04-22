InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Charging Accessory for Smartwatch Devices (ROH-664)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and green way to charge my smartwatch at home or on-the-go," said an inventor, from Rochester, N.Y., "so I invented the SMART BAND."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to power or recharge a smartwatch or wrist-wearable electronic device. In doing so, it eliminates the need to charge or power via conventional plug-in chargers and batteries. As a result, it increases efficiency and it ensures that a smartwatch is charged and ready for use. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of smartwatches or wrist-wearable electronic devices. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to find a charger or other power source for your smartwatch."

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ROH-664, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

