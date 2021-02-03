InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Clothing Line for Women (RVS-131)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a hard time finding the proper fit in clothing," said an inventor, from Mentone, Calif. "I thought there could be an improved clothing line for women to provide a more accurate fit, so I invented the DUAL SIZED CLOTHING. My design eliminates the need to purchase clothing that fits in one area but may be too large in another area."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique line of women's clothing to accommodate the wearer's body. In doing so, it eliminates the need to wear clothes that do not fit properly in certain areas. As a result, it enhances style and appearance and it provides added comfort. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to wear so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RVS-131, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

