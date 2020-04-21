InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Controller for Gamers (SKC-423)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Allen, Texas, has developed the TOUCHSCREEN GAMING CONTROLLER, a modified game controller design. It features a touchscreen design for user convenience.

"I came up with my idea after my nephew broke a PS3 gaming controller. I realized I would have to buy a new controller every time the buttons or analog sticks fell off or jammed up to the point of making game play frustrating," said the inventor. The patent-pending TOUCHSCREEN GAMING CONTROLLER offers an improved video game controller. It offers a greater sensitivity than conventional game controllers. This modified controller provides a greater level of durability and reliability. In addition, it helps provide faster response times, which improves game performance. This controller may be adaptable for use on most common makes and models of game consoles. Its visually-appealing design makes game play more fun and less frustrating for gamers.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SKC-423, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

