InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Covering for Exterior Walls (BRK-2894)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an attractive and affordable covering option for exterior walls," said an inventor, from Kennedy, Ala., "so I invented GRACE METALS."

The invention provides a new type of covering for exterior walls. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional masonry veneer, wood siding, vinyl siding, etc. As a result, it could enhance the appearance of a home, shed or other structure and it increases efficiency. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households and contractors. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design reduces the hassle and cost associated with traditional siding and exterior covers."

