InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Curtain to Prevent Sunlight From Entering (DPH-748)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to block sunlight from coming in around my window curtains," said an inventor, from Denver, Colo., "so I invented the MAG-SHADE."

The invention prevents sunlight from entering a room through the sides of a curtain. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional curtains and window coverings. As a result, it could provide a more peaceful and uninterrupted sleep. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to keep a room dark and cool while sleeping or resting."

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DPH-748, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

