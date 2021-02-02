InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Cutting Board for Transferring Cut Food (PHO-2805)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way to chop, organize and transfer cut food items," said an inventor, from Buckeye, Ariz., "so I invented the CHOP AND CATCH. My design increases efficiency while prepping meals in the kitchen."

The invention provides an improved alternative to traditional cutting boards. In doing so, it eases the task of transferring cut food into a secondary container. As a result, it saves time and effort and it prevents cut food items from mixing together. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PHO-2805, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

