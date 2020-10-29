InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Design for Angle Grinder Tools (PND-5050)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to prevent aches and pains caused by bending when using an angle grinder," said an inventor, from Browns Mills, N.J., "so I invented the POLE GRINDER-EXTENSION HANDLE. My design enables you to easily clean and grind ground or overhead surfaces without bending, reaching or straining."

The invention provides extended reach when using an angle grinder. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional angle grinder designs. As a result, it eliminates the need for a ladder to access ceilings and other overhead surfaces and it enables the user to easily reach floor level surfaces without bending. The invention features an ergonomic design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for industrial workers, the construction industry and individuals that utilize angle grinders. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

