InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Design for AR-15 Weapons (KSC-1488)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide a clean operating cycle for an AR-15 without adding significant complexities to the design," said an inventor, from Kansas City, Mo., "so I invented the INTEGRAL A R-15 GAS TAPPET."

The patent-pending invention offers an alternative to conventional piston and gas impingement bolt cycling systems for AR-15 family weapons. In doing so, it prevents propellant gases from the barrel from precipitating carbon deposits on the bolt, upper receiver and locking surfaces. As a result, it reduces maintenance requirements and it improves reliability. The invention features a simple and lightweight design that is easy to clean and maintain so it is ideal for the military, law enforcement and gun owners. Additionally, it would not add excessive weight or affect the balance of the rifle and it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a clean and lightweight method of operating a semi-automatic rifle."

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KSC-1488, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

