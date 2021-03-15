InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Design for Food Plates/Containers (JMC-2336)

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a modified plate to secure food without spills," said an inventor, from Philadelphia, Pa., "so I invented the PAPER PLASTIC PLATE CONTAINER WITH SEAL. My design provides added convenience when transporting food or storing leftovers."

The invention provides a convenient way to cover and protect a plate of food. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using traditional plates, containers, wraps and covers. As a result, it helps to prevent spills, messes and waste and it enables food to be easily transported. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JMC-2336, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

