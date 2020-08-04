InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Dog Harness (SUU-635)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I didn't like any of the pet harness options that were currently out there," said an inventor from Belleville, Ill. "So, I combined two items to create the best version out there- the HARNESS LIGHT."

The patent-pending invention offers an extra layer of safety and security for the pet, as well as the pet owner. It is easy to use, convenient, functional & safe. The invention provides a secure and comfortable anchoring device for a pet, with a light source to light the way and to be seen by others. By attaching the harness around the pet, it would eliminate pulling on the neck area. The invention would place the light module front and center where the illumination could be most effectively utilized. Additionally, it could be offered in different sizes and colors.

The inventor described the unique features of their design. "The stability harness and placement of the lamp on the harness make it unique. I think pet owners will appreciate the convenience and practicality of the harness light."

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SUU-635, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

